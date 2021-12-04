Shadows (DOWS) Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $335,018.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00238498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

