Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.32. 1,177,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

