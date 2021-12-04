ShipChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $470.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $790,544.97 and $470.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00237353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

