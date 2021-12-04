Shires Income Plc (SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on January 28th

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SHRS opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 226.12 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.13. The firm has a market cap of £79.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

Get Shires Income alerts:

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.