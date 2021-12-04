Shires Income Plc (SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on January 28th

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SHRS opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 226.12 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.13. The firm has a market cap of £79.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.
About Shires Income
