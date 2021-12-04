Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €185.45 ($210.74).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €150.00 ($170.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.60. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.