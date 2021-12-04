Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Decreases By 25.9%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 826,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

