Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Grows By 19.1%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $116.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 101.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

