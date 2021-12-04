Short Interest in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expands By 20.1%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 368,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,733.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,863.00. 175,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,115. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,790.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,625.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.