Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rises By 18.5%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.47 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

