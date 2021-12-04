Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Drops By 26.8%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

