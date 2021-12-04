Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Decreases By 31.0%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CALX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 574,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Calix has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

