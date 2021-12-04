Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Declines By 25.9%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 356,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 226.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,154,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 801,104 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 104.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,294,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 660,697 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 449.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 275,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 225,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 31,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,029. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.