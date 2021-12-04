Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Drops By 27.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. 535,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

