Short Interest in China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Declines By 20.0%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHE opened at $0.47 on Friday. China Health Industries has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
China Health Industries Company Profile
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.