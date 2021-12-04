Short Interest in China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Declines By 20.0%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHE opened at $0.47 on Friday. China Health Industries has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

