Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Decreases By 21.6%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.22 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

