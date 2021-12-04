Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Decreases By 25.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DOGZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 297,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,765. Dogness has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

