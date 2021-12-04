Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Drops By 22.4%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

ENVB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,419. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.