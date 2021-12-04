Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 22.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

