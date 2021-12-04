Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Increases By 20.0%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.