Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Increases By 26.7%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
GNENF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,389. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.
About Ganfeng Lithium
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.