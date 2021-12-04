Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Decreases By 22.4%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 14,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,679. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

