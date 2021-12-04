Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Declines By 24.6%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 556,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 132,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,134. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

