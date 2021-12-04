Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Drops By 30.1%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,888. Leidos has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

