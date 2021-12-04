Short Interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Rises By 30.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 13,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Nano Dimension stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 8,360,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,972,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after buying an additional 3,404,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 411,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after buying an additional 1,683,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $19,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.