Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expands By 39.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

