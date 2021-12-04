Short Interest in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Declines By 21.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,296. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $280,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

