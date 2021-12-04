Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Increases By 23.1%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 195,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTR. HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

PTR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

