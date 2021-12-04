Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases By 23.6%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

PHT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,850. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

