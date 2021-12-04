Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Drops By 25.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SKKY opened at $0.40 on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
