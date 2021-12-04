Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Drops By 25.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKKY opened at $0.40 on Friday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

