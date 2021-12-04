Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Declines By 24.7%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,876. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $751.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

