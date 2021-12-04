Short Interest in Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Drops By 22.6%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,588,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 8,516,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.2 days.

Shares of TSSLF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Telesites has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telesites in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector.

