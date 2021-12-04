Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rises By 29.1%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,478. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

