Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Drops By 20.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Verbund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on OEZVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

