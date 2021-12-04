Short Interest in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Increases By 22.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in WideOpenWest by 140.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 433,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.