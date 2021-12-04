Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Increases By 27.3%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

