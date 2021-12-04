Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Increases By 27.3%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
