SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $37,070.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00236641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

