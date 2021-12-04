SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1,734.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of SI-BONE worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

