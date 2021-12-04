SifChain (erowan) Price Reaches $0.17

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SifChain has a market cap of $70.27 million and approximately $650,432.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SifChain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00237052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

EROWAN is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,224,571,019 coins and its circulating supply is 419,404,460 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

SifChain Coin Trading

