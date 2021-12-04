Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) PT Lowered to $4.50

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.