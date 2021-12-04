Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 7.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.27 and last traded at $86.27. 16,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.
The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.
In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
