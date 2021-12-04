Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 7.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.27 and last traded at $86.27. 16,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 930,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

