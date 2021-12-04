Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.72 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $656.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.