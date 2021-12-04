Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $46,351.87 and $42.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

