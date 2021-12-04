Sippican Capital Advisors Buys 1,425 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.