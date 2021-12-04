Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 11,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

KMI stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

