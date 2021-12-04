Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,978,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in EOG Resources by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 625,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.