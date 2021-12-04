Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Acquires $592,941.20 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SIX opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

