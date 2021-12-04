SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

