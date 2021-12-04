Skycoin Price Tops $0.26 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $167,900.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.