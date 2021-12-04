SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 240,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

