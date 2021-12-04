Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 256,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36. Small Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

